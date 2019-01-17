NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A THP trooper's vehicle was struck this morning while the officer was parked on the side of Briley Parkway, authorities say.
Authorities say a car hit the state trooper's vehicle around 3:45 a.m. on Briley Parkway east near mile marker 16.
Police say the vehicle was truck in the rear, hurting the officer's back.
Authorities say the driver that hit the state trooper had a liquor bottle in her car.
According to police, the woman who hit the state trooper is currently in custody and is under investigation of DUI.
The trooper is in the hospital and is expected to be okay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.