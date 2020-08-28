NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The driver accused of injuring a Metro police officer and killing a Joelton man will face a judge in September.

Roger McElroy, 56, was scheduled to be arraigned in Davidson County Court on Friday. However, he will be in court on September 9.

McElroy is charged with vehicular homicide among other offenses after a crash in Joelton on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said McElroy was driving a red pickup truck on Bernard Road and ran a stop sign, crossing Clarksville Pike toward Bear Hollow Road and hitting a white sedan. Police said that sedan then hit a MNPD car.

Police said the driver of the sedan, 66-year-old Steven Toth died at Skyline Medical Center. Officer Ben Cantrell, who was off duty and on his way home, suffered non-life threatening injuries and sent to the hospital, according to police.

McElroy has a history of drunk driving charges in Nashville. He was arrested on drunk driving charges four times before in Nashville; in 1993, 2010, 2011, and 2016, court records show. He was also charged with driving on a revoked license three times, in 2010, 2011, and 2017.

McElroy posted comments on his Facebook page about his struggles with addiction; the very day of the crash. He posted quotes from the Narcotics Anonymous 12-step program.

