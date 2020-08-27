JOELTON, TN (WSMV) - The driver accused of injuring a Metro police officer and killing a Joelton man Wednesday has a history of drunk driving charges in Nashville, and had posted the day of the accident about his struggles with addiction.
Roger McElroy is charged with vehicular homicide - among other offenses - after the fatal crash. McElroy, according to police, admitted at the scene of the crash that he had taken prescription drugs and smoking CBD.
It's not the first time McElroy has been in handcuffs.
McElroy was arrested on drunk driving charges four times before in Nashville; in 1993, 2010, 2011 and 2016, court records show. He was also charged with driving on a revoked license three times, in 2010, 2011 and 2017.
Jim Camp with Mothers Against Drunk Driving told News 4's Nancy Amons that a repeat drunk driver behind the wheel is a "murder waiting to happen."
"The system has failed these victims," Camp said.
"When someone drives impaired, they are one step away from committing murder," he said.
Camp believes that more intense supervision of repeat offenders is needed.
Roger McElroy posted comments on his Facebook page about his struggles with addiction; the very day of the crash, he posted quotes from the Narcotics Anonmous 12-step program.
Drunk driving victim Phadrae Marriott-Olsen said addict or not, McElroy knew he was not supposed to be on the road.
"When you have someone who is a habitual offender as this case shows, it still comes down to accountability. They knew they had a suspended license and they knew they were not allowed to drive," she said.
Now, McElroy faces a possible prison sentence and Steven Toth's widow faces a future alone.
