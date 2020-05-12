Drive-thru testing event to be held at Mt. Juliet Middle School

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – A three-day drive-thru testing event kicks-off on Tuesday at Mount Juliet Middle School.
The event is in partnership with Kroger Health. The event will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
You do not have to be a Wilson County resident or have symptoms to get a test.
However, you are required to schedule an appointment. To make an appointment, click here.
When entering the testing area, drivers will need to have their windows up and have their photo ID ready.
“Kroger Health is proud to partner with the City of Mt. Juliet in this important effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health said in a statement on Tuesday. “This aligns perfectly with our vision, which is to help people live healthier lives.”
