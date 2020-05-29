NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The governor visited a testing site in Nashville on Friday morning to get a firsthand look at the process.
Gov. Bill Lee visited Mt. Zion Baptist Church along Old Hickory Boulevard. It’s the first time they’ve offered testing at that location.
It’s a part of the state’s initiative to make COVID-19 testing available to all who are concerned about their health.
Lee took the time to walk around and thank the healthcare workers
Health officials at the at Mt. Zion Baptist Church location told News 4 the flow was steady when they started at 9 a.m.
There’s been a few cars coming since, but they’re expecting a huge crowd to come out on Saturday at the Antioch Mt. Zion location.
The Tennessee State Department of Health has been offering this drive through testing locations for a few weeks now. This testing is free.
Folks that come by can stay in their cars throughout the process of collecting their samples.
