If you're able, you step up and help. That's the idea behind a new effort to give a boost to a few of Nashville's most familiar music venues.
There are a whole lot of people who've had a moment too great to ever forget at one of those famous spots. Jeff Brown had one of those at The Station Inn where he caught a show by Alan Jackson.
"To hear his music and see the sweat on his face, it just made it so real," said Jeff.
Jeff joined the team at The Station Inn not long after as the marketing director.
"I can't imagine Nashville without this place," he said.
A place so loved for so long has had a very hard seven months. For a while, they were just streaming shows, and though people can come see live music again now, The Station Inn can't fit in a lot of fans.
"Between 25 and 35," said Jeff. "You're trying to fit as many people as possible while staying safe and compliant. Every single week has been, 'are we going to make it to next week?'"
Someone had an idea.
"We've been lucky to stay open throughout this entire pandemic," said Matthew Barker, vice president at Two Rivers Ford. "I knew we had to do something to help."
So, what's his plan? He was wearing it.
"They bring thousands of people to Nashville every single year," said Matthew. "They're crucial to our economy as well."
"We're all struggling and for someone to say, 'we see you're struggling', it makes us feel like we're not alone," said Jeff. "We couldn't have done this without the fans. We'd be gone. It tells us what we're doing matters."
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.