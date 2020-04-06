MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) — Closing the church building at Global Vision Bible Church didn’t close the church.
The Pastor is still holding services as an outdoor drive-in option and has been doing so the past two weekends.
“And it’s worked out pretty well. We’re finding that several hundred people are still attending every single weekend. But it’s definitely affected everything,” says Pastor Greg Locke.
Locke says moving forward with services and being in compliance with the government is important, which is why he started the drive-in, but does say a lot of churches in general are seeing affects to their financial bottom line. He also says morale has changed. “You know we have a very exciting spirit but you can tell that people long to get back in the building and actually shake hands, and hug people, and actually have interaction with folks.”
But some people are concerned about the interactions happening even outside the church and lack of social distancing. One person tweeting these photos saying this was Sunday’s outdoor service.
Once again @pastorlocke and his church @globalvisionbc continue to ignore CDC social distancing guidelines putting the community around them in jeopardy. "Drive up" service means you stay in your car not hang out. Philippians 2:3 Matthew 4:1-11 #Tennessee #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/s4T11Gd999— Griff Akins (@CrazyPezHead) April 6, 2020
News 4 asked Locke about social distancing and how the church is keeping people a part. He says, “That was the first Sunday, more people got out of the cars than I actually wanted to so yesterday we had to make a bigger and better announcement ... cause we’ll let them sit on their cars as long as they’re kind of parked off and away so this past weekend we had to regulate it a little more people. I think people just wanted to get up, walk around, and see folks, and I said ‘Look you’ve got to stay by your vehicles and make this as easy for us as possible.’”
Locke also says, “They’re all sitting in their cars, you know, like I said a lot of churches are doing it. When I go to Walmart, the parking lot is over flowing, you know we go to Wendy’s or Jack in the Box or McDonald’s and they’re all in their cars with their windows down, so I don’t really see any difference because you know we’re minimizing the interaction of people.”
The person who posted the pictures say they’re from yesterday. With Easter on the way this coming weekend, people can find a way to worship anywhere but he’ll be holding the drive-in service again.
“I think resurrection Sunday, Easter Sunday is still going to be powerful whether people are sitting in their living room in their pajamas or at a drive-in service or wherever they may be.”
