Any other Friday, the concern for the Stardust Drive-In in Watertown would be the rain.
"The drive-in business is all about two things, movies and weather," said owner Barry Floyd, looking out toward the drizzle over his field Friday afternoon.
Floyd said today, concerns run a whole lot deeper.
Beloved mainstay theaters like the Belcourt aren't showing movies for now over pandemic concerns. Big chains like Regal Cinemas are temporarily closed too. 'Now Showing' cases outside some of their theaters are now empty. Their theater in 100 Oaks has 27 screens with nothing playing on any of them.
The Stardust is open, and here's why. It's a way to go out and take in a movie and stay isolated.
"We reached out to our local health department to give us some guidance and recommendations on what to do," said Floyd.
After those conversations, Floyd said it was decided cars would be spaced 20 feet apart. Only one person per car is allowed to come up for concessions. The drive-in is working on an app where a customer can place an order and get a text when it can be picked up.
"That's all we can do right now," said Floyd. "We're all in uncharted territory. We have no idea how long this is going to last."
Floyd said he's taking on some other challenges. With no new releases coming out, he said he'll possibly show movies from the winter months when the drive-in was closed for the season. Those movies could include Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and Sonic the Hedgehog. He said they're also considering showing retro films from the 80s and 90s.
"I don't know if it's going to be a big weekend," Floyd continued. "I don't know if it's going to be anything. We've got to look out for our employees as well. We've got 17 people who work here. They all rely on a paycheck. If somebody says, 'hey, guys. Shut it down,' we'll shut it down. Support your local small businesses. That's going to be the biggest hurt in all of this is our local small businesses."
