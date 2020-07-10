NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Tonight a different kind of concert series kicks off at Nissan Stadium.

Organized by Live Nation, Live From the Drive-In is a drive-in concert series for families that maintains social distancing practices.

All guests have to do is print tickets at home, round up the family and drive over to Nissan Stadium. Each car will tune the radio to a special station to enjoy the music without ever needing to leave the car.

The focus for the drive-in series is creating a safe atmosphere where families can listen to music and enjoy a show.

The weekend concert series begins tonight with country star Jon Pardi, with Brad Paisley playing Saturday and Darius Rucker on Sunday.

For more information including ticketing, go here: https://www.livenation.com/drivein/