Drive-in concert series featuring Paisley, Rucker coming to Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A drive-in concert series starting Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker is coming to Nashville.
Nissian Stadium will be the location of the kickoff of the Live from the Drive-In concert series from Live Nation.
The artists will be performing full live sets from the parking lots of these venues. There will also be a “dedicated buffer space around each vehicle to ensure social distancing measures,” Live Nation said on Monday.
Tom See, who is the President Live Nation Venues – US Concerts, said they are seeing “a real eagerness from our fans and artists to safely get back to the concert experience.”
“We are excited to unveil Live From The Drive-In – a completely unique outdoor concert series that will allow fans to enjoy live shows again, while socially distanced. We have an incredible line-up of artists like Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Nelly, Jon Pardi and more, who all share our vision to continue to create once-in-a-lifetime moments for fans and are excited to get back to live music through this reimagined experience,” See said in a statement on Monday.
The concert lineup for Nashville includes:
- Friday, July 10 – Jon Pardi
- Saturday, July 11 – Brad Paisley
- Sunday, July 12 – Darius Rucker
People will be available per car and four people are permitted in each car. Tickets go on sale to public on Friday. To purchase tickets for the concerts, click here.
