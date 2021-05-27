RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - One person was arrested after allegedly shooting at a home in La Vergne on Wednesday night.
Police say they responded to the reported drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Fergus Road around 10 p.m.
Officers were able to find the suspect's car and arrest Sharodrick Criss. They say the victims and Criss know each other and it is not considered a random shooting.
According to police, no one was injured in the incident.
Criss is facing aggravated domestic assault and aggravated assault charges. This is still an ongoing investigation.
