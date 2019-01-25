The numbers tell the story. There's a dramatic decrease in the number of traffic stops made by Metro Police, and it's only changed here in the past couple months.
Fewer traffic stops for traffic violations leads to one result, they're writing fewer tickets.
In August, Metro Police wrote citations for 3,750 moving violations. The number has been falling steadily, month-by-month.
In December, it was down to 1,641.
News4 asked the head of the Fraternal Order of Police what's going on. He believes police are under so much scrutiny, they're less willing to make proactive stops.
Officer Andrew Delke is being charged with murder, he's accused of shooting someone in what began as a traffic stop.
And officers are afraid of being accused of racism if they stop a disproportionate number of minority drivers.
"I think it's a natural 'if I'm an officer and I see your entire life turned upside down, his career is ruined because he did exactly what we're trying to do,'" said James Smallwood with the FOP, "My natural reaction is to go 'while I had the same training, why would I want to put myself on the line if I don't have to because I can see what's happening to him.' It's actually not acceptable."
News4 asked the Metro Police department about it, they said traffic stops are up to the officers discretion.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.