FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Every hospital in Tennessee is facing capacity issues because of the dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases. One of those hospitals is Williamson Medical Center.
"There's a sense of frustration that some of this could be avoided,” Dr. Andy Russell, Chief Medical Officer for Williamson Medical Center said. On Thursday, Williamson Medical Center reported 36 people in the hospital with COVID-19. Most were not vaccinated.
"Normal floors, you might have one nurse for every four to six patients. With the Covid patients, you have one nurse for every two patients. They just require that much hands on care,” Dr. Russell said.
The hospital said they’re seeing younger patients with the virus and more people needing advanced care like help with breathing. That’s putting a strain on the availability of equipment, staff, and critical care beds.
"That's just an indicator of how severe the Delta variant can be,” Dr. Russell said. Statewide, the Tennessee Hospital Association says COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by more than 800% from July 1st to August 15th.
The organization’s president and CEO, Dr. Wendy Long, issued a statement on Thursday:
“Tennessee hospitals are once again asking for support from our communities in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. Every hospital in our state is experiencing capacity issues due to the surge in COVID patients. All ICU beds are currently full in most hospitals in every major metropolitan area of the state. These are the hospitals that normally accept transfers of the sickest patients from other hospitals and healthcare providers, so when these facilities are full, it affects the healthcare system statewide. This means that if you or a loved one need treatment for any type of serious healthcare problem like a severe injury, heart attack, or stroke, you may not be able to access the care you need, when you need it.
COVID hospitalizations statewide have increased by over 800 percent in the 45-day period from July 1 to August 15 – from fewer than 300 patients to more than 2,300 and the number continues to rise. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, at least 88 percent of these COVID hospitalizations and 94 percent of COVID deaths are among unvaccinated individuals*.
The number one tool we have to protect ourselves and our community from COVID is vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Tennessee since late last year and have been proven safe and effective. Fortunately, over the past several weeks, Tennessee has seen an increase in vaccinations, and we are thankful for each and every Tennessean who has done their part to help end this pandemic by getting the vaccine. But it’s not enough. In order to reduce the strain on our hospital system and prevent more illness and death, more Tennesseans need to get vaccinated.
Unfortunately, the primary variant in our state, Delta, is much more contagious and is spreading at a much faster rate. This is why in addition to vaccination, masking in indoor public places is also recommended. A mask traps droplets that are released when the wearer talks, coughs or sneezes and containing the droplets helps stop the spread of COVID-19. Masking also protects the person wearing the mask by reducing the number of infectious droplets they inhale.
Our hospitals continue to be there to care for their communities, and individuals should not delay seeking care. Please help ensure there is a bed available for all Tennesseans in their time of need by reducing the spread of COVID by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public spaces.”
The hospital is strongly encouraging everyone to do what they can to protect themselves from the virus. That means getting vaccinated, maintaining social distance, and wearing a face mask in public.
