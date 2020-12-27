Drake: Person of interest named in downtown Nashville explosion investigation

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have confirmed a person of interest connected with the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

Police Chief John Drake confirmed to News 4 that Anthony Quinn Warner is officially a person of interest in the bombing.

The announcement comes after an explosion occurred inside an RV outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Ave North around 6:45 a.m.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives searched the 63-year-old's home in the 100 block of Bakertown Road in Antioch on Saturday.

Antioch neighbors recognize RV used in explosion The home of a 63-year-old man is being searched by federal agents in connection with an explosion in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, law enforcement officials told NBC News.

A source close to the federal investigation said that among several different tips and angles, agents are investigating whether or not Warner had paranoia that 5G technology was being used to spy on Americans.

FBI agents investigating if 5G paranoia was behind Nashville bombing News4 Investigates has confirmed FBI agents spent Saturday speaking with a top Nashville real estate agent, who contacted them after fearing the subcontractor who worked for him may be the same man whose home they were searching.

While no arrests have been made, authorities said they had received more than 500 tips. Anyone with any information is asked to call 615-75-CRIME or can submit a tip to the FBI by clicking here.