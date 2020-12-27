Drake: Person of interest named in downtown Nashville explosion investigation

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have confirmed a person of interest connected with the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.
Police Chief John Drake confirmed to News 4 that Anthony Quinn Warner is officially a person of interest in the bombing.
The announcement comes after an explosion occurred inside an RV outside the AT&T transmission building on Second Ave North around 6:45 a.m.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Federal authorities are continuing to investigate after an explosion …
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives searched the 63-year-old's home in the 100 block of Bakertown Road in Antioch on Saturday.
The home of a 63-year-old man is being searched by federal agents in connection with an explosion in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, law enforcement officials told NBC News.
A source close to the federal investigation said that among several different tips and angles, agents are investigating whether or not Warner had paranoia that 5G technology was being used to spy on Americans.
News4 Investigates has confirmed FBI agents spent Saturday speaking with a top Nashville real estate agent, who contacted them after fearing the subcontractor who worked for him may be the same man whose home they were searching.
While no arrests have been made, authorities said they had received more than 500 tips. Anyone with any information is asked to call 615-75-CRIME or can submit a tip to the FBI by clicking here.
As authorities search a property in Antioch, the Associated Press is reporting someone associated with that property is a person of interest in connection with the explosion in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.