On the day before the dragon boats take over the Cumberland river, last second tips and ideas were delivered to riders who have never done this before.
But they're all in on a tradition that dates back 2,000 years to the river deltas of China.
One rider told us, " It's gonna be a lot of fun, this is brand new to me but I figure it's just like a canoe, the faster you paddle the faster we'll go"
Another new passenger and paddler had different ideas, " I hope we have a lot of big guys on my team, the less paddling I have to do the better, I'm just hoping to kick back and see the sites."
The boat races are quick, winners declared in 90 seconds or so.
They've been competing on the Cumberland since the early 2000's all for a good cause each rower pays for a ticket to ride. The money ends up in the hands of the Cumberland River Compact, that insures Nashville's main waterway is safe and healthy for the future
