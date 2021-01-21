Drag racing arrest

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Drivers who participated in a drag race overnight were caught in the act by undercover Nashville officers.

Metro Nashville Police posted on social media that undercover MNPD officers were watching them as they lined up for a race on the interstate Wednesday night. 

Following the race, they went to a truck stop where officers joined them. 

Both cars were impounded as part of the department's drag racing initiative, according to police.

The drivers names and where the race happened has not yet been identified. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.