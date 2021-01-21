NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Drivers who participated in a drag race overnight were caught in the act by undercover Nashville officers.
Metro Nashville Police posted on social media that undercover MNPD officers were watching them as they lined up for a race on the interstate Wednesday night.
The drivers of these cars didn't realize that undercover MNPD officers were watching when they lined up to drag race on the interstate Wed night. When they later pulled into a truck stop, officers joined. Both cars were impounded as part of our continuing drag racing initiative. pic.twitter.com/mnYuSOkWBO— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 21, 2021
Following the race, they went to a truck stop where officers joined them.
Both cars were impounded as part of the department's drag racing initiative, according to police.
The drivers names and where the race happened has not yet been identified.
