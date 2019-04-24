NFL Draft prospects and 500 volunteers gathered on Wednesday afternoon with Second Harvest Food Bank to put together 8,000 food kits for children in need.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell and Nashville Mayor David Briley were on hand for the event to welcome students from Fairview High School.
Fairview High won a local food drive competition and donated nearly 6,000 items for the drive.
Organizers said the need for this is great.
“A lot of kids don’t eat over the weekend. This is a supplement to make sure they can eat on Saturday and Sunday,” said Courtney Blaise of Second Harvest Food Bank.
NFL sponsors Campbell’s Chunky Soup and Frito-Lay have donated products for the drive.
