NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A spokesperson for Metro Schools confirms to News4 that Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph has started cleaning out his office ahead of a potential Tuesday vote to terminate his contract.
Dr. Joseph reportedly started removing things from his office over the weekend. The spokesperson reiterated that Dr. Joseph is still the director of schools.
Anna Shepherd, who represents District 4, says she plans on bringing a vote to the board floor on April 9 to terminate Joseph's contract.
News4 has confirmed that Joseph will not seek to renew his contract, which is scheduled to end in 2020.
