NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A busy night for Metro Nashville Public Schools.
A planned budget and board meeting was turned upside down this week since the announcements of both board member Will Pinkston and director of schools Dr. Shawn Joseph announcing their respective departures.
.@buggsforschools says she supports a 10% raise for teachers. She understands their frustrations, but mentions the city has a certain dollar amount in mind. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/Ll7qdVQf9E— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) March 26, 2019
Most of the people in the packed room appeared to be teachers wearing red shirts that said WE > ME. Several held up signs with names of teachers that were there in spirit and listed the reason they weren't there such as working a second job or taking care of their children.
School board member Anna Shepherd spoke with News4 briefly before the meeting about her proposal to terminate Dr. Joseph's contract telling us the details "were still being worked out" and that "we'll see what happens in the next two weeks." The vote to terminate Dr. Joseph's contract won't happen until the April 9 meeting.
.@MNPSDirector starts off the meeting with a statement as his time winds down with the school system. He mentions everyone has a role in the problem. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/ITef1qDmSL— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) March 26, 2019
When Dr. Joseph started the meeting, he took aim at everyone involved for the problems that Metro Schools had and showed a prepared presentation that took aim at fellow board members.
Dr. Joseph created this presentation talking about betrayal of board members. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/DWiSjrKtZW— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) March 26, 2019
Dr. Joseph also addressed the many controversies surrounding his tenure including his license being looked at for possible suspension by the state. He justified his expenses, noting he spent less than his predecessor and that all of his business actions have been legal.
It is clear to me that we have been focusing on the adults. I signed up to focus on the kids.
- Dr. Joseph addressing school board
Dr. Joseph told the room that he wants the state board to know they've taken corrective action in regard to his license. He also wants to meet with the legal firm that conducted an audit of the district's finances, wanting to learn more about how they came to their conclusions.
Dr. Joseph also addressed some of the district's successes during his tenure, including improved reading and math scores. He also addressed the district's sexual harrassment policy and cases, saying he does not tolerate sexual harrassment and that the district has implemented more training to combat and prevent any problems.
Dr. Joseph is now touting successes such as more students reading on grade level. He believes math results coming out soon will show the district grew faster than other school systems in the country. @WSMV— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) March 26, 2019
Dr. Joseph said he wants to work with the board to help them find his replacement.
