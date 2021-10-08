NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Doctors at the Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt say they have began seeing an uptick in the illness known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome- MIS-C.
Dr.'s have said that it is something to be on the lookout for, but don't be too concerned about their child getting it.
The illness, which is rare and not contagious, could possibly lead to some serious problems including inflammation throughout the heart, lungs, kidney, brain, skin or gastrointestinal organs.
Experiencing MIS-C usually comes shortly after a child experiences COVID-19.
Signs and symptoms to be on the lookout for would include:
- Fever
- Abdominal pain
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Neck pain
- Rash
If your child might seem to be experiencing these symptoms, you should contact your dr.
