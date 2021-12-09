NASVHILLE, TN (WSMV) - Next week will mark one year since the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was administered for the first time in Tennessee to local surgeon Dr. William Polk.
A lot has changed since then, including boosters and a new variant, but one thing has stayed the same, and that's Dr. Polk's perspective on vaccinations.
"I personally have absolutely no regrets regarding the vaccine. My only regret that I have is that 50% of the population of Tennessee is still un-vaccinated," Dr. William Polk said.
Now 20 months into the pandemic, and so far, he's had no sign of COVID-19.
"Given the number of COVID cases in my age group, I was very excited to get the vaccine. I really wanted any small advantage I could get," he explained.
With a strong belief in vaccinations, he's also received the booster. But as the pandemic continues with the new Omicron variant, he is concerned another surge will sweep the nation.
"I was thinking that we were going to be on the backside of this when we came to the close of the delta variant," Dr. Polk stated. "But the numbers are starting to go up again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.