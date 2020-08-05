Dr. Manny Sethi to get tested for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Republican candidate for Senate announced on social media that he getting tested for COVID-19.
Dr. Manny Sethi posted on Twitter that he is getting tested for the virus after the Hamilton GOP Dinner. He said that they are hearing reports someone in attendance tested positive.
Sethi said the test is "out of abundance of caution" and he encouraged the man he is running against, Bill Hagerty, to do the same thing.
After hearing the news this afternoon that a Hamilton GOP Dinner attendee has tested positive for COVID, I’ll be going to get tested out of an abundance of caution. I encourage @BillHagertyTN to go do the same, along with any others who think they may have been exposed.— Dr. Manny For Senate (@DrMannySenate) August 5, 2020
Hagerty tweeted that he got tested for COVID-19 and his tests came back negative.
After I was notified about the Hamilton County Lincoln Day Dinner, I got tested for #COVID as soon as possible. I just received my test results and they came back negative. Thank you to everyone for your prayers.— Bill Hagerty (@BillHagertyTN) August 5, 2020
The news comes after the Hamilton County Health Department revealed a person who attended the Lincoln Day Dinner event at the Chattanooga Convention Center on Friday, July 31, did so while in their infectious period. Anyone who attended the event is recommended to get tested for COVID-19 and monitor their symptoms.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations in Hamilton County:
- The Health Department’s testing site at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402 is open daily from 7AM-11AM.
- Saturday, August 8, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 10AM-1PM.
- Sunday, August 9, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 12PM-3PM.
