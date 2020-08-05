Dr. Manny Sethi to get tested for COVID-19

A Republican candidate for Senate announced on social media that he getting tested for COVID-19. 

 Manny SethI Campaign

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Republican candidate for Senate announced on social media that he getting tested for COVID-19. 

Dr. Manny Sethi posted on Twitter that he is getting tested for the virus after the Hamilton GOP Dinner. He said that they are hearing reports someone in attendance tested positive. 

Sethi said the test is "out of abundance of caution" and he encouraged the man he is running against, Bill Hagerty, to do the same thing.

Hagerty tweeted that he got tested for COVID-19 and his tests came back negative.  

The news comes after the Hamilton County Health Department revealed a person who attended the Lincoln Day Dinner event at the Chattanooga Convention Center on Friday, July 31, did so while in their infectious period. Anyone who attended the event is recommended to get tested for COVID-19 and monitor their symptoms. 

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations in Hamilton County:

  • The Health Department’s testing site at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402 is open daily from 7AM-11AM.
  • Saturday, August 8, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 10AM-1PM.
  • Sunday, August 9, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 12PM-3PM.
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.