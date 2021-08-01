NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As more and more people continue to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, there is questions lingering about the future with ne data on the Delta variant.
Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chairman of the Metro COVID Taskforce, spoke with News4 to discuss guidelines, masks, and back-to-school for students.
"This guideline has a very clear message," says Jahangir when asked about new CDC guidelines. "This new Delta variant is very transmissible. The best way to be careful about the Delta variant is to be vaccinated," said Jahangir.
People that are vaccinated still have a chance to be carrying COVID-19 or the new Delta variant, and could simply pass this on to those without the vaccine.
When it comes to wearing a mask, Jahangir says masks are recommended to be worn indoors, but every business needs to decide what makes sense for them and same goes for customers.
Jahangir says he does not believe a mask mandate is necessary due to the amount of information available to the public.
As the Summer season begins to come to an end, students and parents are preparing for a return to the classroom.
"I believe kids need to back to school in person," says Jahangir. "I think wearing a mask in person makes sense"
The CDC recommendations are now in line with the American Pediatrics when it comes to returning to the classroom.
For more information regarding COVID-19, vaccines, and the Delta variant, visit out local coverage here.
