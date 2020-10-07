NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One of Nashville's top doctors reacted to President Donald Trump telling people not to fear COVID-19.
Dr. Alex Jahangir of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force says it's important to remember that everyone reacts to COVID differently.
"If you look right here in Nashville between the ages of 65 and 74, five percent of people who get COVID will die and people above age 75, 14 percent of people in our city who are infected with this virus do die," Dr. Jahangir said.
"I do think this is a very serious virus."
Medical experts say the president is still within a 10-day window that will determine the severity of his COVID-19 infection.
The president says he is feeling great and is looking forward to next week's debate in Miami. Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that there shouldn't be a debate if the president is still infected.
