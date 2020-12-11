NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A panel of health experts voted to recommend FDA approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, with one Nashville health leader among those on the panel who voted in favor of the significant step.
The final step in approving the vaccine is the FDA officially signing off on it, which could come as soon as Saturday.
Dr. James Hildreth, president and CEO of Meharry Medical College, was among the 17 yes votes to move Pfizer's vaccine forward for FDA authorization.
Dr. Hildreth tweeted after his vote for the vaccine, writing "Weighing all available data and day-long discussions, I voted yes."
Vote just taken by FDA VRBPAC on issuing EUA for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Results: Yes - 17, No - 4, Abstain 1. Weighing all available data and day-long discussions, I voted yes.— James E.K. Hildreth (@JamesEKHildreth) December 10, 2020
“I think the data was pretty compelling that the benefits greatly out weighed the risks," Hildreth said. "I wish there could have been slightly more enrollment of minorities in the trial, but I think the numbers were sufficient to make a decision.”
Once the FDA approves the vaccine, a little more than 56,000 doses will be coming to Tennessee.
The doses will first go to healthcare workers in hospitals, first responders and long term care facilities.
Here in Nashville, the Metro Health Department will be responsible for vaccinating assessment center staff and first responders.
Widespread public use isn't expected to be available until at least spring 2021.
The chair of Metro's COVID-19 task force says vaccinations could begin as early as this weekend for the first group expected to receive the vaccine.
Dr. Hildreth and the rest of the panel will reconvene next week to review data for the Moderna vaccine and vote whether to send it forward for FDA approval as well.
Experts say one of the things that make this COVID-19 vaccine different is the technology it uses to protect against the virus.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines represent a brand new technology known as MessengerRNA or mRNA.
Vaccines typically include proteins that contain part of the virus a vaccine is working to fight.
The new mRNA technology will allow the immune system to produce protective antibodies without using parts of the virus.
Dr. Hildreth said the development of this new technology also played a role in his decision to vote for FDA approval.
"I also think that based on use of mRNA technology in other kinds of medical applications, I feel comfortable that the technology itself does not pose any real risks," he said. "So I just feel that we need this vaccine — the benefits outweigh the risks. So I voted yes."
Health experts say mRNA also drastically reduces the time and effort needed to identify a vaccine candidate.
Dr. Hildreth said during Metro's COVID-19 task force meeting that this technology may enable us to quickly produce vaccines to curb future pandemics.
