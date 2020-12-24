NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Meharry Medical College President and CEO Dr. James Hildreth is encouraging Nashville's minority communities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday night Dr. Hildreth gave a presentation on Facebook Live with the Scarritt Bennett Center, a nonprofit that fights for racial justice and women's rights.

Hildreth presented facts about the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraged minority groups — who research shows have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and don't fully trust a vaccine — to make the best decision about getting the shot.

"People need to know that the end is in sight, but the end won't come, unless the majority of us believe in the science, trust the science. And to the people of color who might be watching, this is not Tuskegee. Tuskegee was horrible it really was," Dr. Hildreth said. "This is not that. It is so far removed from that it's amazing to think how different things are."

Dr. Hildreth was one of nearly 200 people who received a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination from the Metro Health Department on Wednesday, the first day for their new vaccination clinic.

Right now the clinic is focused on vaccinating healthcare providers not attached to a specific hospital and first responders.

