NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There are more calls for governor to issue a mandatory mask mandate including from medical professionals.

CEO of Meharry Medical College Dr. James Hildreth, who is a member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Panel, tweeted that the situation in Tennessee "demands mandatory mask mandates."

Hildreth said it will slow the spread and "save many, many lives."

Personal responsibility not withstanding, COVID-19 situation in Tennessee - worse in nation - demands mandatory mask mandates. Same science that produced vaccines, indicates that masks will dramatically slow COVID-19 spread and save many, many lives. — James E.K. Hildreth (@JamesEKHildreth) December 18, 2020

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Gov. Bill Lee called on all Tennesseans to wear a mask, even calling many out for not doing so.

However, Lee stopped short of issuing a mandate. He hasn't ordered one once during the pandemic.

Gov. Lee comments on COVID vaccine rollout The governor encourages Tennesseans to practice social distancing and to wear a mask as they wait to get the vaccine.

Some lawmakers are skeptical over the governor's handling of the pandemic. State Rep. Gloria Johnson spoke out about her concerns.

Johnson said the latest COVID numbers are proof the governor has failed to manage the pandemic.

"This fend for yourself approach, from Governor Lee, has not been effective in containing the virus. We're number one in the world," Johnson said. "And how does that bode for getting this vaccine out in a timely fashion to the right people."

Johnson also told News4 she's already hearing people are skeptical about how the governor distributes the vaccines we have.