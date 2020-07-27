NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force is advising everyone in Tennessee to wear mask.
Dr. Deborah Birx had a meeting with Gov. Bill Lee on Monday morning. She participated in a round table with the community and state health officials.
After the meeting, Birx asked everyone in Tennessee to wear mask when talking with the media. To see her full press conference, click here.
Birx added young people who are asymptomatic are spreading the virus to thier parents and grandparents.
Birx called the four-hour meeting with the governor, "productive." However, Lee said he was not going to mandate masks statewide and felt it was not the best approach at this time.
Tennessee Counties with and without mask mandates
|County
|Mask Mandate (yes, no)
|Cannon
|Cheatham
|No
|Davidson
|Yes
|DeKalb
|No
|Dickson
|No
|Hickman
|No
|Jackson
|No
|Macon
|Maury
|No
|Montgomery
|Yes
|Putnam
|No
|Robertson
|Yes
|Rutherford
|Yes
|Smith
|Sumner
|Yes
|Tennessee (statewide)
|No
|Trousdale
|Warren
|Williamson
|Yes
|Wilson
|Yes
Unlike previous infections in March and April, where it only affected Tennessee urban areas, this virus has spread across the state to the urban and particularly rural areas.
Birx said Tennessee is now at a critical moment in time as the positivity rate has gone from yellow to red.
Birx was in Kentucky on Sunday where she told officials the state has a chance to curb the number of COVID cases in the state.
Kentucky currently sits between a 5 to 7 percent positivity rate.
Birx recommended the use of masks out in public and even in households that are multi-generational.
Gov. Andy Beshear plans to make an announcement on Monday highlighting additional steps the state will take.
On Tuesday, Lee is expected to outline what teachers, parents, and students can expect for the upcoming school year.
Lee said his staff is communicating routinely with superintendents as they prepare to go back to school.
The governor is advocating for parents to have the choice to either send their children to school or learn from home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.