NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Dr. Carol Swain is throwing her hat into the Nashville mayoral race.
Swain announced her campaign Sunday during a meeting at Tennessee State University.
Swain finished second, behind current Mayor David Briley, in the special election last year to replace Megan Barry following her resignation.
Swain is a former professor of law and political science at Vanderbilt University.
"The city of Nashville deserves a mayor that is committed to making commonsense improvements that will enrich our community," said Swain in a news release. "It is a disgrace that under the leadership of our current mayor, Nashville has the highest debt per citizen of any city in the nation, teachers remain under paid, we lack affordable housing, all while traffic and infrastructure problems clog our streets."
The mayoral election will be held Aug. 1.
Below are a list of key dates in the election process:
- March 18 - First day to pick up petition
- May 3 - First day to request absentee ballot
- May 16 - Qualifying deadline
- May 23 - Withdrawal deadline
- July 2 - Registration deadline
- July 12 - Early voting begins
- July 25 - Last day to request absentee ballot
- July 27 - Early voting ends
