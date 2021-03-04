NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to speak to Vanderbilt University's graduating students and their families this year.
Fauci's speech will be streamed on May 14th, which is Graduates Day for the Vanderbilt Class of 2021.
The virtual event will be open to the public. During the event, Fauci will receive one of the university's highest honors, the Nichols-Chancellor's Medal.
University officials say the honor is given to someone who defines the 21st century and exemplifies the best qualities of the human spirit.
“We could not be prouder of our graduates this year,” Susan R. Wente, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, said. “They have once again demonstrated remarkable flexibility and resilience. Yet we must remain committed to maintaining the health and safety of our community to ensure that Commencement can proceed on campus in May as planned.”
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, graduates are only allowed to bring two guests to the Commencement ceremony happening on May 15. Those tickets will be available starting March 8 and must be reserved by March 31.
For more information, click here.
