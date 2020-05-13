NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dr. Alex Jahangir joined News4 Nashville at 6 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss various topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Jahangir started by answering questions about a "mystery illness" linked to COVID-19 that's affecting children. Pediatric multi-system inflamatory syndrome. New York officials first reported the case, and now more states began reported cases this week. Three children in New York have already died from it and there are now more than 150 children nationwide affected by the illness, including two in Kentucky.
"There [are] no confirmed cases here in Tennessee," Dr. Jahangir said. "There are a lot of new things developing with [this disease] everyday."
High fever, rash and in extreme cases, toxic shock are some of the symptoms. Aspirin, antibodies and steroids can all help treat it.
Personal protection equipment is also a hot topic.
Dr. Jahangir recommends people wear a simple cloth or paper mask when out in public as this will prevent the virus from spreading to others. He also suggests we not reuse paper masks or gloves.
And while it may be tough to discuss a hot topic like this with his kids, Dr. Jahangir says his kids are handling it well.
"Kids get it. My three children had drawn something in chalk that said "we're all in this together," he said.
You can watch the rest of the interview below.
