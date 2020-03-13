NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — At a special called meeting Friday morning, the MNPS Board of Education appointed Dr. Adrienne Battle as Director of Schools.
Battle had been serving as the interim director since former Director of Schools Shawn Joseph's contract was ended in April.
“This isn’t just a job for me,” Battle said. “As you all know, I am a native Nashvillian, I am a product of Metro Nashville Public Schools, I have served in this district for many, many years. So this is not a stepping stone for me. This is home, this is family, and I intend to act as such.
Metro Schools had scheduled interviews with five candidates, including Battle, to fill the Director of Schools position.
On March 2, the Board of Education interviewed Dr. Shelly Redinger, the Superintendent of Spokane Public Schools in Washington state, for the position. However, due to concerns around the coronavirus pandemic, the other interviews were delayed, then cancelled.
The Board of Education voted unanimously Friday to end the search and appoint Battle.
Metro Schools have been closed the past two days for deep cleaning. Spring break starts for the district next week.
Battle previously served as the executive principal at Antioch High School and the academic principal and assistant principal at Glencliff High School. She hold multiple degrees from Tennessee State University.
