NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Most of the youngest learners in the Metro-Nashville area have now been back in the classroom for several weeks.
Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle tells News4 one of the things that's working right now with having Pre-K through fourth graders back in the classroom is students are doing a great job following the safety protocols in place.
She says the district’s youngest learners are doing a really good job wearing their masks during the day and being socially distant while in their school building.
Dr. Battle says these young learners aren’t perfect but they are doing a good job adjusting and following the protocols from the moment they enter the building until its time to leave.
Educators say teachers are constantly educating and protecting the students with safety measures in place while making sure they are still learning in the classrooms.
Dr. Battle says one of the challenges they’re currently having with the students back in the buildings is probably no different from other school districts or states, and that challenge is contact tracing.
“It is a huge lift for us to ensure we’re able to contact trace and make sure we’re able to notify employees and students who might have to self isolate or quarantine," she said. "So having the number of students we have to contact trace on a daily basis as well as our staff is a challenge. It often times goes into the evening and into the weekends.”
Dr. Battle says they do that to make sure they are taking all the necessary precautions to allow for the in person options for those who want to.
The school district is partnered and contracted with the Metro Health Department who helped placed nurses in their schools.
They’ve been able to detect very little transmission in the schools to date, even though its still very early.
Yesterday Davidson County reported an increase of 262 new COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Battle says a lot of the external factors, like community spread, affect the district's ability to operate their schools in person.
The district paused the return of middle schoolers because of the rise in Davidson County's COVID numbers.
Dr. Battle says they are closely monitoring the numbers daily to decide when middle school students can return.
"We need to see a steady decline," she said. "Daily case counts matter, transmission rate matters. Our 14-day trend matters. All of that matters in our ability to operate our school buildings and ensuring that every student, regardless of the grade level that they’re in or the school they attend, have the option to return to an in-person learning environment."
The district knows kids' experiences and exposures outside have implications for their ability to continue to learn in the classroom, so they're asking everyone to practice all the safety measures to help kids come back into the classroom safely.
