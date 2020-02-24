GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) — Dozens rallied for their "God given rights" ahead of Sumner County’s vote to be a second amendment sanctuary city.
Monday night, the Sumner County Board of Commissioners took their second vote on a resolution that would withhold funding for red flag laws, were they to pass at the state level. A red flag law is a gun control law that allows potential removal of firearms from someone deemed a danger. The vote failed in Sumner County in early February.
“Our forefathers made it in the constitution that the right to bear arms will not be infringed upon, and so that’s what I’m standing up against,” said Billy Jones. He was one of dozens of demonstrators that rallied outside, and filled the chamber until it was standing room only Monday.
“The bill of rights guarantees our freedoms. If it gets too far, we’re going to push back,” rally organizer Dawna LoPiccolo said. “Red flag laws rob people of due process, they rob people of the right to face their accusers, they do not get an attorney, they do not get a speedy trial.”
LoPiccolo was one of 26 who made public comment at the meeting. She’s been drafting similar resolutions for counties around the state. “We’re watching, and we will not tolerate any gun-grab laws."
As of this writing, a vote was still not taken on the bill. Stay with News4 for updates on this story.
