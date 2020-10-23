(WSMV) - Starting on Saturday, locations across Middle Tennessee will be hosting 'Prescription Drug Take Back Day.'
The initiative started by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is to provide an opportunity for the public to safely dispose of prescription drugs and to prevent addiction and overdose deaths.
According to a 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, the DEA states that 9.9 million Americas misused controlled prescription drugs. The study also show a large amount of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends medicine cabinets.
To find the closest Drug Take Back Day location near you, click here.
