GILES COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Dozens of cats found hoarded in a Giles County Home are now with foster families and recovering from illnesses. Now a Nashville animal rescue group is asking for community help.
“They had over 30 cats that needed to be rehomed,” said Kayli Craig, foster volunteer with Nashville Cat Rescue.
Kayli said the Nashville Cat Rescue posted to social media asking for fosters to take in the cats and kittens after they were found in horrendous conditions.
The homeowner, an elderly woman, died three days before the cats were found in Giles County. The floors were covered in dirt and waste. The cats were eating non-food. Multiple dead cats were also found.
“It’s tough, especially when they're sick and or pregrant,” said Kayli.
Kayli took in two pregnant cats, Lexa and Lora.
“So just working to make her healthy and happy and safe as her babies come.”
Many of the cats are now on medications for digestive issues, eye infections, and other medical needs.
“Donations are absolutely needed, an emergency vet bill can cost over $500,” said Kayli. “Which can be tough, cause I don’t know how much these little things have been handled.”
A few of the cats are playing with toys for the first time. Kayli said the goal is to get the cats and their kittens ready for adoption.
“Its important for me that the mommies get adopted as well. thats my bigger goal,” said Kayli.
Kayli tells News4 that Lora is ready to give birth to her kittens very soon.
The Nashville Cat Rescue is asking for donations to help with the recovery of the cats. See how to give here.
