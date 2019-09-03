BELL BUCKLE, TN (WSMV) - Residents are being warned to keep an eye on their cats after dozens of pet cats have gone missing over the past five or six weeks.
There’s been a lot of speculation as to why it’s happening.
The city sent out an email warning citizens to keep an eye on their cats.
“There’s a lot of pet owners in town real upset and so far we don’t have any answers,” said Tori Taff, who owns one of the at least 25 felines that suddenly disappeared without a trace in a one square mile area surrounding the historic town square.
Taff’s daughter began posting photos of the missing cats on her Facebook page.
It soon became clear this was a big problem for a small town.
“Since the postings on Facebook, people have been messaging ‘My gosh. We have one missing too.’ That’s when it started building,” said Taff.
The usual theories have come up, like coyotes taking the cats.
“When we had a coyote problem, there weren’t this many cats missing,” said Taff.
Another theory being floated is people taking the cats to use to train dogs for illegal dog-fighting rings.
“Apparently people who do that usually use other dogs,” said Taff.
This leads Taff to this conclusion.
“It kind of points to humans, but I can’t imagine what the motivation would be,” she said.
Taff is keeping a close watch on her remaining cat.
“Catsy Kline is sleeping in our kitchen,” said Taff.
Bell Buckle’s police chief and mayor said they are following developments on the catnapping case.
