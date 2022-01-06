NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Driving home Thursday, many Tennesseans had a hard time trying to get on and off the highways. This became so challenging that many people abandoned their vehicles on the side of the road.

Snow wreaks havoc in the city of Murfreesboro As snow continues to pile up on the roads and ice begins to wreak havoc on traffic, the city of Murfreesboro told drivers to avoid the road Thursday.

TDOT officials identified at least 20 cars that have been located on the side of the road that have been left behind as the snow continued to fall.

For the people who left their cars behind, not only is there a question of can they get their car off of the highway, but can they potentially get it back from the government?

The state of Tennessee classifies vehicles left on the side of the road as either abandoned, immobile, or unattended. This is what each means:

An abandoned vehicle is: More than four years old and left unattended on public property for more than 10 days. In obvious state of disrepair and left unattended on public property for more than three days. Illegally on public property for more than 48 hours. Remaining on private property without consent of the owner/property manager for more than 48 hours; or Stored, parked, or left in a garage, trailer park, or storage or parking lot for more than 30 consecutive days.

An immobile vehicle is: Incapable of moving under its own power due to accident, mechanical breakdown and weather conditions or another emergency.

An unattended vehicle is: Interfering with or impeding the orderly flow of traffic on public or private property in the absence of its owner or authorized driver; or Left on public or private property due to the arrest of the driver.



If your car falls under any of the following criteria, you may want to consider retrieving it before the state of Tennessee does it for you.

“If you have to get out tonight, take it slow, give yourself extra time and watch out for abandoned vehicles on the shoulders,” said TDOT Community Relations Officer Rebekah Hammonds.