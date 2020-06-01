MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - People are marching towards the Murfreesboro Police Department on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said about 40 people were parked at the Lowe's on Old Fort Parkway and were planning on walking to towards the Sheriff’s Office on New Salem Highway.

Protests in Murfreesboro led to a state of emergency declaration and curfew set in place for Sunday night.

The protests began peacefully but took a turn. Murfreesboro Police deployed tear gas at the intersection of East Main and Middle Tennessee Boulevard, where police said protesters were blocking the area and almost getting hit by traffic.

Two were arrested after violating the curfew. There were no reports of any injuries to police.

