MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - People are marching towards the Murfreesboro Police Department on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said about 40 people were parked at the Lowe's on Old Fort Parkway and were planning on walking to towards the Rutherford County Jail on New Salem Highway.

The reason for their march came after two were arrested after violating the curfew on Sunday night.

"I figured that out yesterday I was one to not believe in police brutality before yesterday. Seriously I would give you all the benefit of the doubt," Christian fouche, who was arrested for violating curfew, said. "And it makes me disgusted at my past self that I would give you the benefit of the doubt."

No protesters were arrested on Monday.

This group of demonstrators plan to march to the Rutherford Co Jail. Police will be escorting them while they walk. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/u68AhwZnXB — Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) June 1, 2020

Monday's protesters were continuing the overall message calling for an end to police brutality toward the black community. However, they were more frustrated after Sunday’s protests began peacefully but took a turn when police used tear gas on a group of demonstrators at MTSU and arrested people when a curfew went into effect.

It wasn’t all charged at Monday’s protest. There have been moments protesters and police have talked and even shaken hands or hugged.

"Hopefully, we can resolve the entire protest peacefully and get everyone home peacefully," Lamont Lockridge, who was protesting, said. "But, I would understand people who are mad. and everyone else has to understand that too."

Protests in Murfreesboro led to a state of emergency declaration and curfew set in place for Sunday night.

There were no reports of any injuries to police in either protest.