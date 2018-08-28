Downtown traffic delays emergency response times
A fire truck struggled to get through downtown traffic.
Video from Saturday night showed a fire truck trying to get through traffic when multiple concerts were happening downtown all at the same time.
But the News4 I-Team has learned this is what fire fighters often deal with on busy weekends. So just how much are response times delayed?
"I can imagine what it may have looked like but until you see it it's really not anything you can mentally picture,” said Metro Councilman Steve Glover.
Glover witnessed what was happening and whipped out his cell phone and started recording.
“Why did you record that video?” News4’s Lindsay Bramson asked Glover.
“Because I had watched it for over an hour. Them leaving then trying to get in and get back,” replied Glover.
Glover was downtown Saturday night along with thousands of fans who were attending one of more than a dozen events all happening on the same night.
And the News4 I-team learned on nights like this, it can take firefighters three times as long to respond to a call downtown.
"The heavy equipment trying to get down there is a big issue,” said Mark Young, President of the Nashville Firefighters Union.
It’s an issue Young said needs to be addressed.
"What you're seeing in this video is exactly what happens every weekend,” said Young.
Budget cuts to the fire department have left them feeling helpless.
They've been told no overtime, so placing EMT’s around downtown to avoid fighting traffic is not an option.
There's not enough staff to take out these smaller vehicles that can weave in and out of traffic easier.
Glover posted the video to his Facebook page.
One person wrote, “I worked on Medic 2 last night and we couldn't even get to calls because of the traffic gridlock downtown.”
Another said, “Downtown is my territory and it is a madhouse. Something has to give before someone dies.”
"I would hate to think if it was myself or one of my family members or very close friends who needed emergency services right away because you were out of luck Saturday night,” said Glover.
To put things in perspective, there were 25 calls on Saturday night from that one fire department, compared to six from last Tuesday night.
The longest response time in one case from Saturday night was 17 minutes.
