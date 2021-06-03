NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Your next trip to downtown Nashville could cost you a little bit more.
Metro Council recently approved adding another quarter of a percent to the sales tax for food and souvenirs purchased in the downtown district.
That quarter of a percent will push the rate to 9.75 percent starting July 1.
Things like lodging, sports tickets, liquor and parking are exempt.
Metro estimates the increased tax rate will generate an additional $2.4 million per year.
Per Tennessee law, Metro will have to use the extra money for safety and cleanliness in the area.
