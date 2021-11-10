NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The country music world descends upon downtown Nashville on Wednesday night, as the 55th Annual CMA Awards brings the biggest and brightest to Music City.
The show will take place at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CT with country music star Luke Bryan taking on hosting duties.
This could be one of the last events at Bridgestone Arena where attendees have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry.
Nashvillians should be aware of road closures around the arena for the event on Wednesday.
Here is a list of roads that will be closed to traffic:
