Doors opened Wednesday on a brand new Publix in the Capitol View area downtown. Many were there to welcome it, but some said downtown needs a whole lot more stores like it.
"We're on our lunch break, and we decided to stop by our newly opened Publix," said Yolanda Kidd, standing with two friends outside of Publix. "This is way overdue as far as having a grocery store downtown."
She's not the only one who feels that way. The Nashville Downtown Partnership said more than 12,000 residents live downtown now. Tag to that, 70,000 people work downtown. The group said in surveys of people who live downtown, the number one request for retail was more grocery options. The same results have come about for the past five years.
"Especially with all the apartments and the residential areas they have growing in the Nashville area downtown, they definitely need somewhere to get their groceries," said Kidd.
We did a search for grocery options in the downtown area. A few options popped up but nothing on the scale of the new Publix. A Kroger is located more than a mile away from the Publix.
The Nashville Downtown Partnership believes the new Publix and a Whole Foods scheduled for Broadway will be anchors to bring more similar stores.
"I absolutely believe that urban residents deserve the same basic amenities that other area residents enjoy, including grocery options," said Councilman Freddie O'Connell. "Another big missing component right now is an urban pathway through our public school system. I’m generally in favor of enhancing urban quality of life, which has suffered a series of degradations during our “It” City moment. We are expecting a Whole Foods in the Endeavor project at 14th and Broadway in a few months, which will be another great option for urban residents."
