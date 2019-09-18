There's a new development in the heart of downtown Nashville that's enhancing the way locals live. Capitol View, located right between Germantown and the Gluch, is more than just restaurants and retail. It's a one-stop-shop for downtown living.
Publix is set to open up their first downtown location the first week of October. While a grocery store seems like a pretty basic addition to a multi-use development like Capitol View, this one is unique and in high demand because it will be the first of its kind.
"I live at Capitol View and I’m so exited to have a grocery store right downstairs," says Molly Mastin, a leasing assistant with Boyle, the development company over Capitol View. "I won’t have to get wet when it’s raining. I can drive in, park, get my groceries and walk upstairs."
Currently, the closest grocery stores are Kroger on Rosa Parks Blvd. in Germantown and Whole Foods or Trader Joe's off of Hillsboro Pike in Green Hills. During rush hour traffic, that can be a 20 minute drive or longer just to get groceries.
"There’s been a huge need for a full service grocery store in downtown, especially with the explosion of the population here," says Grant Kinnett, head of retail leasing for Boyle. "Being able to live in a fully integrated mixed use community like this where you have everything on site, if you don’t wanna ever leave, you don’t have to. That’s what people are really looking for as the city grows and it’s a smart type of growth."
Capitol View is a multi-use urban district located just off of I-40. It's made for downtown living because on top of a huge residential unit, it includes offices, retail shops, restaurants, hotels and an activity park, with a trailhead for the Nashville Greenway.
"I think everyone knows Nashville is booming," says Mastin, "There's a lot of industry coming here but there’s also a lot of industry already here. Capitol View is serving both of those communities."
Publix is set to open the first week in October, as well as the park. Later this fall, there will be several restaurants, gyms and retail stores opening to the public. The Hampton Inn hotel is opening next summer. For more information on new additions to Capitol View, click here.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.