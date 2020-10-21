NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police released a list of road closures for downtown Nashville starting 10AM until 8PM Thursday because of the Presidential visit.
8th Avenue South from Broadway to the Roundabout
Demonbreun Street from 6th to 10th Avenues South
9th Avenue South from Lea Avenue to Clark Place
- Clark Place from 8th to 10th Avenues South
Stay with News4 for the latest road closures.
