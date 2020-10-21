Road Closed.jpg

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police released a list of road closures for downtown Nashville starting 10AM until 8PM Thursday because of the Presidential visit. 

  • 8th Avenue South from Broadway to the Roundabout

  • Demonbreun Street from 6th to 10th Avenues South

  • 9th Avenue South from Lea Avenue to Clark Place

  • Clark Place from 8th to 10th Avenues South

Stay with News4 for the latest road closures. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.