NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews spent Saturday setting up the stage for the free Titans watch party set to happen on lower Broadway when they take on the Chiefs.
Broadway was closed to traffic between First and Third Streets and part of Second Street and will reopen Sunday night after the AFC Championship game.
Fans as well as restaurants and bars on Broadway are preparing for the game as well. Thousands of people are expected to come out to watch the Titans play on two big jumbo monitors. Live music and entertainment will get the day started at 11 a.m. before the game starts at 2 p.m.
"Just everyone hoping for the same thing. The win, becuase we are going to the Super Bowl," one fan told News 4.
Titans fans are ready, many are preparing to get out to Broadway to find their spot to watch the game as early as 8 a.m.
"We're staying downtown so we're excited," said another fan.
"It could be historical tomorrow if they win so we want to be a part of it," said a fan from Canada spending the weekend in Nashville.
Restaurants all over Broadway are doubling down expecting huge crowds.
"To be this close to the Super Bowl. So I dont know what to expect but with the Draft it was flawless we had so many people in and out. I don't even want to guess the number," said Adriana Orsini with TC Restaurant Group.
Orsini tells News 4 restaurants like FGL House is one of many throwing their own watch parties, offering giveaways and themed drinks to get people in.
"We have a good home game feel in here," she said. "I think all the places on broadway are used to working like that. Thats how we thrive that's what we love."
She said the restaurant is bringing in extra staff and extra food just to get ready to cheer on the Titans with the fans. They also expect bigger numbers coming in with colder temperatures moving into the Nashville area during the game.
