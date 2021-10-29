NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Party bus owners got an early start Friday morning, parading through downtown Nashville protesting the city's alcohol ban.

To the tune of "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "Fight for Your Right," at least a dozen Nashville party buses joined a "Don't Lose the Booze" protest that began 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Hell On Wheels owner Nick Lyon said an all-out drinking ban on open-air vehicles would put them out of business.

"I've had many, many people call me and say, 'Listen, if we can't drink on this truck, we're going to have to cancel our reservation,'" he explained. "This is my livelihood."

Tourists should prep for different experience on party buses NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Changes are coming to the “transportainment” industry after the Metro Council passed the regulation bill last night.

"They never bring us to the table," Nashville Party Wagon owner Cutis Carney said of the city, adding that he and the rest of the protest participants weren't the problems. Instead, he said they're pro-regulation.

"We've been trying to work with the city for like I said, three years," Carney said.

"It's really scary that they think that they can get away with it," Lyon said. "And I'm really hoping that at the state level they're like, 'Woah, guys. Overreach, overregulation.'"

The ban takes effect on Dec. 1. However, the council member who authored the bill has said another is coming to allow transportainment companies to obtain liquor licenses.