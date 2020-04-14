NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - Nashville hotels are taking a beating as the coronavirus pandemic drags on, but that’s not stopping developers from moving forward with building new hotels, offices and apartments.
On Monday, it was announced the vacant, four-story office building on 333 Union Street will be the base of what will become a 10-story hotel next year. With a targeted opening of November 2021, this will be the Radisson RED, a new boutique hotel centered around music and art. Nestled in the middle of a cluster of existing hotels, this one will offer 116 rooms, rooftop amenities and a “speakeasy” style bar in the basement.
Just down the road on 1117 Church Street, a brand new tower of apartments will go right where a former Gibson Guitar building stands now. The iconic guitar-embellished building is set to be destroyed to make way for a 21-story building that will be called “Gibson Residences”. It will be the focus building of a larger cluster of office spaces and shops.
The same developer who is constructing that apartment tower, is also setting their sights on adding a brand new luxury hotel just down the road at 1107 Grundy Street. If approved, it would be a $170 million Marriott Edition Hotel, standing 16-stories high and located just steps away from the new Asurion headquarters, still under construction.
All of the proposed buildings will be right in the same vicinity as the highly-anticipated Amazon towers, which are also still getting the green-light to go on with building as normal.
Developers say the reason work is still going on despite the “stay at home” order is because this work is considered essential and there is still a demand for those hotels and living spaces that has to be met once things go back to normal.
