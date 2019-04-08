It’s going to be a busy couple of weeks in Nashville, and downtown businesses are preparing.
The Predators are in the Playoffs, the NFL Draft is around the corner and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon is coming up the same weekend.
The Preds Party in the Park, will start Wednesday at Music City Walk of Fame Park for the Preds first playoff home game.
“The Preds getting into the playoffs, we’re really excited about it,” event planner for The Southern Steak & Oyster Eric Hartman said.
The watch party is just down the road from where the NFL Draft stage is going up.
“That's going to bring business at certain times that restaurants generally aren't used to having massive crowds,” Hartman said.
The Southern Steak and Oyster is preparing for a busy few weeks.
"We're going to be bringing in quite a bit more beer,” Hartman said. “We’ve got a lot of events going on downtown, not to mention just the ones with our own restaurant group.”
Like Acme Feed and Seed, which is right next to the NFL Draft stage.
“Acme has had a full buyout from the NFL,” Hartman said.
Closing to the public from Tuesday to Sunday of Draft week, to become a home base for the NFL.
"We're kind of losing that local crowd,” Hartman said. “At the same time, I think it's going to be a really big thing for not just us but Nashville too."
